The "Europe Transfusion Diagnostics Market for 40 Immunohematology and NAT Assays: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK-Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Latest Technologies and Instrumentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive five-country report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the European molecular blood banking market during the next five years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies.

The report explores future marketing and technological trends in major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK); provides test volume and sales forecasts by market segment/test location; compares features of major automated and semi-automated molecular and immunohematology analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next five years.

Blood Group Genotyping

PCR, PCR-RFLP, AS-PCR or PCR-SSP, Multiplex PCR, Real Time PCR, Sanger DNA Sequencing, Pyrosequencing

Microarrays

BeadChip Array, BloodChip, Genome Lab SNP Stream, Fluidic Microarray Systems, TaqMan OpenArray, MALDI-TOF-MS, Mini-Sequencing

Blood Typing and Grouping Tests

ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du).

Infectious Disease Screening Tests

AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT.

Sales and Market Share Analysis

Sales and market share estimates for leading suppliers of blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests by country and individual product.

Geographic Regions

France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK

Competitive Assessments

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, M&A, product portfolios, marketing tactics, and new products in R&D.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth, and key suppliers, by country.

Test volume and sales forecasts for over 40 blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests, including NAT, by country and market segment.

Current and Emerging Products

Analysis of current and emerging molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease NAT screening assays.

Review of automated and semi-automated molecular and immunohematology analyzers.

Technology Review

Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential applications for the blood banking market.

Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products, by test.

Strategic Recommendations

New product development opportunities for molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease NAT assays and instrumentation with significant market appeal.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biokit

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Diagast

DiaSorin

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic

Immucor

LabCorp

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Proteome Sciences

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0xeg8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005701/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900