Where does your success begin? With constant development emerging in global marketing scenario, things have become far more complicated then it seems. Smarter marketing solutions opted by the Chief Marketing professionals give the holistic view over the depth of any industry, economically and ideologically. These solutions help organizations improve their measurement and strategic planning. Smarter the solutions, better the outcomes.
Sessions
- Disruptive Innovation
- Strategic Marketing Framework
- Nailing CX (Customer Experience)
- Market Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning
Who Should Attend:
- Chief Marketing Officer
- Chief Communication Officer
- Chief Innovation Officer
- Chief Digital Officer
- Chief Customer Officer
- Marketing/Branding Head or VPs
Agenda:
Day 1
- 07:55 08:55 Registration
- 08:55 09:00 Opening note
- 09:00 09:15 Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets
Strategic Marketing Framework And Intelligence For C-Suite
- 09:15 09:55 Disruptive Innovation- All disrupters are market innovators, but not all market innovators are disruptors
- 09:55 10:35 Christine Bardwell, Global Strategy Lead, Oracle Learn how to succeed in the Experience Economy this autumn at the Chief Marketing Officer Summit
- 10:35 11:25 Morning Refreshment and Networking
- 11:25 12:05 Market Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence Machine learning: Will AI, Machine Learning Big Data Change The Rules Of Market Intelligence?
- 12:05 12:35 Solution Provider Presentation
Getting Ahead Of Challenges
- 12:35 13:15 Liliana Caimacan, Head Of Global Innovation, Tata Global Beverages Brand Reputation: One of the valuable intangible assets and one of the biggest risks. How we build relevant brands for our consumers in a changing and more challenging world?
- 13:15 13:55 Round table discussion: Showcasing the unmarketable: Creating proper substance for forbidden' items
- 13:55 14:55 Lunch and Networking
- 14:55 15:35 Account Based Management: Synchronizing engagement channels for Demand Generation ability to supply sales growth pipeline
- 15:35 16:15 Solution Provider Presentation
- 16:15 17:05 Afternoon Refreshments and Networking
Communication And Evangelism
- 17:05 17:45 The Power of Connection: Driving Force For Mutual Lifetime Value
- 17:45 18:25 Identify The Right Channels For Communication With Your Customer Evangelizing Marketing Within the Business
- 18:25 18:30 Closing note by Chairperson
- 18:30 19:30 Networking and Drinks Reception
Day 2
- 08:30 08:55 Registration
- 08:55 09:00 Opening note
Future Patterns
- 09:00 09:40 Most cautious drifts for CMOs: Key to becoming a trendsetter
- 09:40 10:10 Solution Provider Presentation
- 10:10 11:00 Morning refreshment and Networking
- 11:00 11:40 Melissa Weston, Marketing Lead, Zalando SE Personalization in digital marketing for retail.
- 11:40 12:20 CMO 2019-2022: Foreseeing The Transformation Of The Role
- 12:20 13:00 Marketing Budgets: How MarTech Is Redesigning The Marketing Budget Management And Performance Analytics
- 13:00 13:30 Solution Provider Presentation
- 13:30 14:30 Lunch Break and Networking
- 14:30 15:10 Round table discussion: Digital Marketing: Do you understand digital marketing enough to be able to optimize the use of it? Identify THE most bankable social media platform for your brand
