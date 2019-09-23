The "CIREC Monthly News" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chemical and petrochemical industries in Russia, CIS, East Europe, monthly report.

CIREC Monthly News provides market analysis of the chemical and petrochemical sectors in East Europe CIS.

The information is collated from a combination of empirical and anecdotal sources for a report that has been running since the start of 1991.

The report is published 12 times a year and is backed up by online databases.

Frequently occurring companies:

PKN Orlen (Poland)

MOL (Hungary)

SIBUR (Russia)

Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia)

Kazanorgsintez (Russia)

Kuibyshevazot (Russia)

SOCAR (Azerbaijan)

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkzpte

