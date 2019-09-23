The "First Time Buyers Market Trends Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the author estimates that FTBs borrowed almost 60 billion to purchase their first homes, 4.4% more than in 2017. In 2018, the number of advances rose by 1.9%. In 2019, the author estimates the value of FTB mortgage advances will rise further by 4.3%, while the number of loans will rise by 2.4%. At the end of 2018, FTBs collectively owed over 250 billion in outstanding mortgages, which represented a 6.8% growth over the amounts owed at the end of 2017

This report updates and extends information contained in the first edition, published in July 2018. Like the first edition, this report outlines the broad trends and developments amongst first-time buyers (FTBs), who are defined as consumers who have arranged and taken out a mortgage on the first home they have owned within the last year. The report focuses on the latest developments and market drivers of the FTB mortgage market, the market size and the future of the market in the coming five years.

FTBs face mounting obstacles to buy their first homes, including house prices rising faster than incomes, a lack of house building, rising rental costs and more stringent lending criteria on mortgages.

In response to these problems FTBs have:

Increasingly stretched mortgage terms

Been more willing to buy jointly even if they are unmarried

Exploited the opportunities to borrow on higher-income multiples

Sought to buy in lower-cost markets

Relied more heavily on financial support from family and friends

Used Government financial support schemes, which have allowed FTBs to buy more expensive properties and to buy at an earlier age than otherwise would have been the case.

Despite these problems, the author estimates that between 2019 and 2023, the number of mortgage advances by FTBs will rise by 23.3%, while the amount borrowed each year will rise by 38.9%, to reach over 80 billion in 2023. This will see the average advance in 2023 rise to 191,504 compared with 169,879 in 2019.

The UK mortgage market has been slow to adopt new technologies. However, many in the industry now believe that an automatic, integrated (i.e. seamless) customer journey is now possible using artificial intelligence, open banking and digital ID verification technologies. This does not mean human interaction between consumer and broker or consumer and lender will be eliminated, rather it means many of the underwriting and case processing activities will be automated.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Abbreviations

2. Executive Summary

Almost a 60 billion market

High concentration downstream

Buying is still problematic despite Government help

The industry responds

The FCA tries to spur innovation

Technology to play a growing role in the market

3. Market Structure

The key market participants

The Six Stages of an FTB's Customer Journey

Mortgage Lenders

Mortgage Brokers

4. Market Developments and Drivers

It's a problem to get your foot on the property ladder

Despite some easing of the pressure in 2019

But over time, FTB home prices have risen faster than house prices as a whole

It's hard for FTBs to buy without financial support, especially in London

Leading many to believe they will never buy a home

FTBs act to get as much from their mortgages as possible

The industry responds

The Government tries to help

Help to Buy Equity Loan Scheme

Help to Buy: mortgage guarantee

Help to Buy ISA: over 100,000 properties purchased

Help to Buy: Shared Ownership

The government adjusts Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) for FTBs

Mortgage Market Review tightens lending criteria.

And has possibly stifled innovation

FCA calls for better access to information

5. The Key Players

Nationwide the market leader in 2018

Lloyds Banking Group

Nationwide

RBS Group

Santander

Barclays Group

HSBC Group

6. Market Size And Trends

Introduction

Over 57 billion advanced in 2018

At the end of 2018, FTBs owed over 250 billion

FTBs account for around 24% of new advances

7. The Future

An uncertain future

Forecast assumptions

The Forecast

Technology to play a growing role in the market

Land Registry active in promoting digital mortgages

8. Associations

