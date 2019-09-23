The "Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biomarker is constantly evolving as the latent for the development of innovative drugs and diagnostic assays for early detection of disease. The major developments are witnessed in immune therapies where breakthroughs will be appearing soon. The conference will address the gaps between early-stage biomarker development and the commercialization stage of biomarkers.

Regarding commercialization of biomarkers, leading industry and academic experts would share their case studies focusing on advancements in the companion diagnostics area. The keynote presentations would also help the attendees understand the issues related to the clinical translation of biomarkers.

20+ experts from academia and industry will be presenting their current work in Biomarkers, Latest updates on regulatory guidelines and approvals, Cancer biomarker validation for clinical application, Challenges in NGS based CDx and the Importance of imaging biomarkers for precision medicine.

Opportunity to develop long-lasting business relationships and networking opportunities with senior peers. Get the opportunity to get your queries handled by Biomarker experts in one on one session.

Facilitated networking sessions to ensure quality interactions along with Case studies from experts who have successfully created and developed a biomarker.

Sessions

Clinical Biomarker Identification Qualification

Biomarker and Personalized Medicine

Commercializing Biomarker in Therapeutic and Companion

Key Highlights

Clinical biomarker identification and qualification

Biomarkers and personalized medicine

Assay development and validation

Who Should Attend:

Researchers, scientists, clinicians, academicians and professionals. From Pharmaceutical companies, Bio-pharma companies, Universities and Research Institutes.

Departments:

Biomarker discovery/development

Translational research

Clinical Biomarker

Biomarkers in IO and Neurological disorders

Agenda:

Day 1

Registration 08:15 08:55

Welcome note 08:55 09:00

Opening Remarks from the Chairman 09:00 09:10 Dr. Ian Pike, Chief Scientific Officer, Proteome Sciences PLC

Keynote Presentation: Pathway Biomarkers for Precision Medicine 09:10 09:40 Dr. Paul J. Skipp, Associate Professor/Centre Director, Centre for Proteomic Research, University of Southampton

CLINICAL BIOMARKER IDENTIFICATION QUALIFICATION

Presentation by 09:40 10:10 Celine Pallaud, Executive Director, Oncology Precision Medicine Hematology DA Lead, Novartis

Enhanced Biomarker Discovery and Validation Using TMT Proteomics 10:10 10:25 Dr. Ian Pike, Chief Scientific Officer, Proteome Sciences PLC

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation One-to-One Networking Meetings 10:25 11:10

The development of actionable biomarkers in clinical development 11:10 11:40 Dr. Richardus Vonk, VP, Head Oncology Statistics and Data Management, Bayer AG

High Definition Multiplexing for Biomarker Strategies and CDx Development 11:40 12:10 Louis Levy, Director of Corporate and Business Development, Ultivue

Considerations for developing clinical Biomarker strategies in immuno-oncology 12:10 12:40 Stephanie Traub, Biomaker Development Specialist, Cancer Research UK

Validation of a digital pathology workflow: a lab experience. 12:40 13:10 Shanon Seger, Scientist Imaging Specialist, Roche

Lunch and Poster Presentation One-to-One Networking Meetings 13:10 14:10

BIOMARKERS PERSONALIZED MEDICINE

Circulating biomarkers- the bright future in cancer diagnosis and precision medicine 14:10 14:40 Yong-Jie Lu, Professor of Molecular Oncology (Barts Cancer Institute), Queen Mary University of London (QMUL)

Digital Biomarkers transforming drug development and precision health practices 14:40 14:55 Dan Sikkema, Vice President, Quanterix

A Novel technique to analyse biomarkers for critical diseases 14:55 15:25 Dr. Sikha Saha, Associate Professor of Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Medicine, University of Leeds

Imaging Biomarkers of breast cancer risk 15:25 15:40 Dr. Susan Astley, Division of Informatics, Imaging Data Sciences, University of Manchester

Afternoon Refreshments and Poster Presentation One-to-One Networking Meetings 15:40 16:25

Presentation by 16:25 16:55 Dr. Bernadett Szabados, Clinical Research Associate, Barts Cancer Institute

Panel Discussion: Use of biomarkers in clinics-success and challenges of getting a good biomarker 16:55 17:25

Closing Remarks from the Chairman 17:25 17:30

Drinks Reception Networking 17:30 19:00

Day 2

Registration 08:15 08:55

Welcome note 08:55 09:00

Opening Remarks from the Chairman 09:00 09:10

Keynote Presentation: Functional Proteomic Biomarkers 09:10 09:40 Peter Parker, Director of the CRUK KHP Centre and Professor of Cancer Cell Biology, KCL

COMMERCIALIZING BIOMARKERS IN THERAPEUTIC AND COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS

Biomarker Immunoassays in multiplex and their Application in Preclinical and Clinical Research This presentation will discuss 09:40 10:10 Thomas Joos, Deputy Managing Director, University of Tbingen

Presentation by 10:10 10:25 Ned Sherry, Manager, Research and Business Development, Adaptive Biotechnologies

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation One-to-One Networking Meetings 10:25 11:10

Development of an integrated platform for biomarker and drug target discovery using proteomics 11:10 11:40 Tony Whetton, Professor of Cancer Cell Biology, University of Manchester

Longitudinal and Network Serum Biomarker Models for Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer 11:40 12:10 John Timms, Reader in Cancer Proteomics, University College London

Biosensing and imaging with upconversion nanoparticles 12:10 12:40 Prof. Gin Jose, Chair in Functional Materials, University of Leeds

Functional Biomarkers of DNA repair 12:40 13:10 Nicola Curtin, Professor of Experimental Therapeutics, Newcastle University

Lunch and Poster Presentation One-to-One Networking Meetings 13:10 14:10

Biomarkers for early Pancreatic Cancer detection 14:10 14:40 Eithne Costello-Goldring, Professor of Molecular Oncology, University of Liverpool

Novel serum biomarkers for fatty liver disease 15:10 15:35 Dr. Bevin Gangadharan, Research Associate, University of Oxford

Presentation by 15:35 16:00 Justin Stebbing, Professor of Cancer Medicine and Oncology, Imperial College London

