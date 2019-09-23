World Childhood Foundation USA: Media Advisory: Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden to Address Meeting at UN on Child Online Safety

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / World Childhood Foundation USA:

WHAT: World Childhood Foundation ("Childhood USA") together with the Swedish Mission to the UN, in collaboration with the Broadband Commission and The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children will convene leaders from governments, academia, civil society and the private sector at a high-level meeting, titled, "Children & the Digital World: Threats and Opportunities - The launch of the Broadband Commission Working Group report on Child Online Safety." Her Majesty, founder of the World Childhood Foundation, will discuss the accomplishments of the Foundation on the occasion of its 20th anniversary and the work that remains to be done. Her Royal Highness, Princess Madelaine, will also be in attendance.

UN-Credentialed* Journalists are invited to attend:

WHEN: Tuesday, October 1st, 2019

TIME: 10:00 AM - Noon ET

VENUE: ECOSOC Chamber, United Nations Headquarters in New York

*For UN Journalist accreditation, visit: https://www.un.org/en/media/accreditation/index.shtml

WORLD CHILDHOOD FOUNDATION USA 20th ANNIVERSARY Thank You GALA

Open to Credentialed Photographic Journalists:

WHO: Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden and Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine of Sweden

WHAT: World Childhood Foundation USA 2019 20th Anniversary ThankYou Gala - Pre-Gala Red Carpet VIP Cocktail Reception

WHEN: Tuesday, October 1st, 2019

TIME: 6:30 - 7:30 PM ET

VENUE: The Plaza Hotel - 768 5th Ave. in New York, 2nd Floor Terrace Foyer

NOTE: Photography will only be permitted during the pre-Gala VIP reception from 6:30-7:30 PM. Press will not be permitted to the Gala formal dinner and program, which follows the VIP reception.

For more information and to register, please contact the following by Friday, September 27th:

Cathy Loos

cathy@adam-friedman.com

+1-347-334-4135

or

Adam Friedman

adam@adam-friedman.com

+1-914-419-7384

SOURCE: World Childhood Foundation USA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560658/Media-Advisory-Her-Majesty-Queen-Silvia-of-Sweden-to-Address-Meeting-at-UN-on-Child-Online-Safety