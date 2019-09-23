A Ferrero Affiliated Company today announced it has completed the acquisition of Kelsen Group A.S. from Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

Kelsen is the maker of fine cookie brands Royal Dansk and Kjeldsens, and has distribution networks globally with products sold in more than 100 countries around the world.

As part of the transaction, the Ferrero Affiliated Company will take over the two production facilities in Nørre Snede and Ribe, whilst retaining the management and the employees of the businesses.

About Ferrero Affiliated Company

CTH is a Belgian Holding Company affiliated to the Ferrero Group.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

