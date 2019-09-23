Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12BL3 ISIN: CA3837981057 Ticker-Symbol: 7GU 
Tradegate
20.09.19
20:58 Uhr
0,096 Euro
-0,006
-5,45 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOVIEX URANIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOVIEX URANIUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,094
0,109
22:59
0,096
0,106
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOVIEX URANIUM
GOVIEX URANIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOVIEX URANIUM INC0,096-5,45 %