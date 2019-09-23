Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2019) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx"), is pleased to announce that further to GoviEx's news release of July 19, 2019, the Republic of Niger (the "State") has formally approved the revision to the shape of the Madaouela I Mining Permit that forms part of GoviEx's flagship Madaouela uranium project in Niger (the "Madaouela Project") to include the additional 5.96 million pounds (Mlb) U3O8 in the Measured and Indicated categories associated with the Miriam uranium deposit as well as 17.88 million pounds (Mlb) U3O8 in the Measured and Indicated categories associated Madaouela South North East ("MSNE") deposit, both previously situated within the Agaliouk exploration permit.1,2 In addition, the State has confirmed the environmental and social impact assessment certificate for the Madaouela I Mining Permit also covers both the Miriam and MNSE deposits.3 As this mineralization is not in a proven and/or probable mineral reserves category these mineral resources have not been included in the economic technical study included in the 2015 prefeasibility study.

"These 23.84 million pounds of measured and indicated mineral resources were discovered and delineated by GoviEx' geologic exploration team.1,2 As a result of this focused effort as well as GoviEx's continued social and environmental work and support and cooperation with the State, these resources are now included in the Madaouela 1 Mining Permit. We warmly welcome this significant milestone, as we advance the optimization work and the de-risking efforts of the targeted mineral resources contained within the Madaouela Project." said Chairman Govind Friedland.

Notes:

An independent NI 43-101 technical report was prepared for the Madaouela Project in 2015 to a prefeasibility level of confidence. The report titled "An Updated Integrated Development Plan for the Madaouela Project, Niger" has an effective date of August 11, 2015, and a revision date of August 20, 2015, and is available at GoviEx's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

See table below.

GoviEx does not consider this to be a material change in relation to the issuer thereby requiring filing of an updated technical report.

Summary of the classified mineral resources in accordance with CIM guidelines for Madaouela (cut-Off: 0.4 kg/t eU) current as of the date of this news release1

Classification Tons (Mt) Grade (kg/t eU 3 O 8 ) eU 3 O 8 (t) eU 3 O 8 (Mlb) Marianne/Marilyn Measured 2.14 1.79 3,835 8.45 Indicated 14.72 1.43 21,000 46.30 Inferred 5.04 1.17 5,910 13.02 Miriam Measured 9.62 1.08 10,397 22.92 Indicated 2.68 0.79 2,112 4.66 Inferred 0.58 1.33 773 1.70 MSNE Indicated 5.05 1.61 8,111 17.88 Inferred 0.10 1.34 131 0.29 Maryvonne Indicated 1.23 1.79 2,195 4.84 Inferred 0.42 1.66 703 1.55 MSCE Inferred 0.72 1.81 1,308 2.88 MSEE Inferred 1.45 1.64 2,373 5.23 La Banane Indicated 1.57 1.64 2,589 5.71 Inferred 1.15 1.18 1,358 2.99 Total Measured 11.76 1.21 14,232 31.37 Total Indicated 25.25 1.43 36,007 79.39 Total Inferred 9.46 1.33 12,556 27.66

Notes: The Company's mineral resources are classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" (the Instrument). Mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reflect the Company's reasonable expectation that all necessary permits and approvals will be obtained and maintained. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have to demonstrate economic viability. Mineral resources are subject to infill drilling, permitting, mine planning, mining dilution and recovery losses, among other things, to be converted into mineral reserves. Due to the uncertainty associated with Inferred mineral resources, it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, including as a result of continued exploration.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Dr. Rob Bowell, a chartered chemist of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a chartered geologist of the Geological Society of London, and Fellow of the Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Materials, who is an independent Qualified Person under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 for uranium deposits.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

