Internet Marketing Company: Top Factors That Affect Car Insurance Rates - How Drivers Can Get Cheaper Car Insurance

Auto insurance costs are directly dependent on the risk of filing a claim. Companies place clients in different risk categories (Preferred, Standard and High-Risk) after assessing their risk profile. The good news is that some of these factors are under the client's control and by adjusting them, he can lower the costs. Find out more and get free quotes from http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/.

ZIP code. Not only do state minimum requirements and regulations vary greatly, but zip code to zip code within a state can result in a considerable difference in prices or the same policyholder. It is often surprising to a policyholder when they move from a rural area to inner-city and they see an increase in their rates. Population density, road conditions, known hazards and other region-specific factors determine the insurance cost. Larger cities, especially those with major industries, can sometimes double their population with commuters during the day, and so the accident risk rises even higher.

Driving record is one of the most influential factors. It is rather obvious that a bad driving record will make it difficult to find cheap car insurance. On one hand, a bad record does mean a higher insurance premium, but on the other hand, it does not have to be permanent and there are ways to get those rates down some. Taking a defensive driving course, can help to lower premiums.

Type and model of the car. Newer vehicles and those with more expensive replacement parts, as well as vehicles with lease or loans attached, will result in higher costs. Same goes for those sporty, racecar style favorites like mustangs and corvettes.

Coverage gaps. When a car owner/driver allows for a lapse in coverage, the insurers consider this an increased risk. Often, state law mandates that providers alert the Department of Motor Vehicles about a lapse This can result in fines, license suspension, or even time in jail. All of this is in addition to a guaranteed increase in insurance costs

"Insurance companies will draw and analyze the risk profile of any potential customer before underwriting any coverage. That takes some time, since many factors are analyzed. Read our blog to understand which factors influence premiums the most" said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

