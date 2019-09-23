Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2019) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSXV: SFI) (the "Company") a leading provider of luxury automotive and yacht leasing in British Columbia, today announced its financial results for the quarter ending July 31, 2019.

Earning Highlights for the Quarter

Net income increased to $98,565 and Adjusted net income (1) increased to $228,261

increased to $228,261 Net revenue increased 12% over the prior quarter to $1,904,391

Gross in-house leasing, brokering and sales transactions increased to $8.8 Million

Dividend initiated at $0.001 per common share per quarter with the first payment made on September 15, 2019.

"Our one-year anniversary as a public company marked an impressive achievement with over 100% growth in our operating lease portfolio by July 31, 2019," said Bryan Pang, Solution's CEO. "After a year, we've now settled in as a public company and are focused on growth and improving our bottom line. Fiscal Q3's increase in business volume and our subsequent months performance led us to hit our target $20 million of operating lease assets ahead of our original year end target. Having completed this milestone and coupled with strong cash flows from operations, our board approved a quarterly $0.001 dividend to our common shareholders which commenced on September 15, 2019. This dividend represents a more tax advantageous management compensation strategy that will further improve our profitability as well as provide a direct return to our existing and new investors who are looking for a growth-oriented investment with a cash dividend," concluded Bryan Pang.

Financial Results

Solution is reporting a net income of $98,565, or $0.001, per share for the third quarter of 2019. This compares to a net loss of $2,026,444, or $0.032 per share for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted net income for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 was $228,261(1) or $0.003 per share compared to $103,127 or $0.002 per share for the same period in 2018. Adjusted net income excludes the accretion expense related to convertible debentures of $46,827, share-based compensation expense of $24,904 for stock compensation, income tax expense of $49,364 and amortization expense of $8,601.

Our operating cash flow for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 increased to $1,228,668 compared to $1,117,265 for the second quarter ended April 30, 2019.

Lease Portfolio

At July 31, 2019, Solution had 266 vehicles on lease, a net increase of 21 vehicles and $2.12 Million for the three-month period ending July 31, 2019 and a net increase of 59 vehicles and $6.30 Million for the nine month period ending July 31, 2019 to bring the total operating lease portfolio to $18.6 Million.

Operating Lease Portfolio By Book Value Operating Lease Portfolio By Book Value Jul-19 Apr-19 Brand Amount % Brand Amount % Audi $410,610 2.2% Audi $209,365 1.3% BMW $385,735 2.1% BMW $353,474 2.2% Boats $468,264 2.5% Boats $578,602 3.5% Honda $318,162 1.7% Honda $304,517 1.9% Mercedes $3,809,887 20.5% Mercedes $3,435,182 21.0% Ultra luxury/others $2,231,564 12.0% Ultra luxury/others $2,398,027 14.6% Porsche $9,212,573 49.6% Porsche $7,488,751 45.8% Range Rover $644,265 3.5% Range Rover $621,299 3.8% Toyota $1,091,222 5.9% Toyota $970,174 5.9% Total $18,572,282 100% Total $16,359,391 100%

At July 31, 2019, the average remaining lease term for the portfolio dropped to 2.16 years, weighted by net book value for each vehicle. At July 31, 2019, Solutions' 266 leases were generating annualized rental revenue of approximately $4.3 Million, a 11.91% increase during the quarter.

About Solution

Solution Financial commenced operations in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions or other sub-prime lenders. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students. Solution Auto provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets in Canada.

Note 1- Non-IFRS Financial Metrics

Solution provides all financial information in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with IFRS, we are also providing with this press release, certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income. In calculating these non-IFRS financial measures, we have excluded certain transactions that are not necessarily indicative of our ongoing operations or do not impact cash flows.

