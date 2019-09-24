Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2019) - Endocan Solutions Inc. (CSE: WWM-Delisted) (the "Company" or "Endocan") announces that it has received a notice of claim filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia by Agilis Capital Corporation and Robert Van Santen (the "Plaintiffs") alleging that the Plaintiffs are collectively owed $301,882 for outstanding consulting fees, severance compensation and GST together with special damages in respect to an executive services contract between the Company and the Plaintiffs having an effective date of April 10, 2017. The Company has filed a response to the claim and intends on defending it vigorously.

Endocan Solutions Inc. is a Reporting Issuer undergoing recapitalization and reorganization. It was delisted from the CSE on December 6, 2016, was subsequently put under new management, and has recently undergone a name change and share consolidation. The Company has recently brought required filings up to date under National Instrument 51-102, which includes audited annual financial statements with accompanying MD&A and Officer Certificates for the years ended October 31, 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018. The immediate objective is to recapitalize the Company and management intends to seek and secure a suitable business acquisition and re-qualify the Company to meet the listing requirements of the Exchange.

