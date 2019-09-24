Superbet Extends Its Partnership With SafeCharge, a Nuvei Company, to Further Expand Internationally

As Romania's leading betting company, Superbet will start accepting more local payment methods to conquer new markets across the continent

NICOSIA, Cyprus and BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, today announced it has extended a partnership with Romania's leading game operator Superbet, enabling the company to seamlessly operate across new territories in Europe, including Cyprus and Poland. With SafeCharge, Superbet will have access to an even greater choice of local and alternative payment methods, ensuring a seamless deposit and withdrawal of funds for players.

Superbet provides online and mobile gaming solutions in Romania and soon also in Poland and Cyprus. Following a successful partnership with SafeCharge, which is fueling higher conversion rates, the Superbet team has decided to further extend the cooperation to facilitate the deposits of funds and provide the best user experience in foreign territories. SafeCharge is helping Superbet provide faster payments and an excellent customer experience.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Romania's leading gaming operator, further enhancing its users' customer experience," said Yuval Ziv, Chief Commercial Officer, SafeCharge. "The gaming landscape keeps evolving with stricter regulations and new payment methods. Our technology platform is the ideal choice for operators to keep up with regulatory requirements, whilst delivering a seamless user experience for players. With innovation at the heart of what we do, we look forward to collaborating with Superbet, further enhancing their players' experience and supporting their geographical expansion across new territories with the addition of local and alternative payments."

"Sports betting is the core business of Superbet and the cooperation with SafeCharge is a key supporting factor in our international expansion," said Ciprian Lazar, Head of Operations, Superbet. "Delivering the highest payment acceptance rates is crucial to the smooth running of the gaming business, as is the continuous investment in product and technology, to which Superbet is committed."

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. It provides global omni-channel payment services, from card acquiring to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and UnionPay, as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. For more information see: http://www.safecharge.com/

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the first-ever community of payment experts. We provide fully-supported omnichannel payments to large-scale merchants, SMBs and distribution partners, powered by our broad suite of proprietary technologies. We also equip ISOs, ISVs, payment facilitators, developers, and eCommerce platforms with the technology, expertise and customer service they need to stand out. Backed by our full-service, globally connected platform, our vision is to build a network in which our merchants and partners can truly thrive. Our goal is to create bigger and better payment opportunities for all, paving the way to great partnerships. Learn more at www.nuvei.com.

About Superbet

Founded in 2008 by CEO Sacha Dragic, Superbet's retail network spans across over 1,200 shops in Romania and Poland, and offers customers pre-match and live sports betting, slots, virtual betting and lottery offerings. Superbet launched online operations in Romania in February 2016, releasing a mobile native app in September 2018. The Company launched retail operations in Poland in November 2017, with the launch of online sports betting scheduled for late 2019. Superbet's technology platform and proprietary betting engine further positions the Company to expand throughout Central Eastern Europe and in the broader global online sports betting vertical.

Contact Details

Louis Georgakakis

Nuvei

+1-514-670-8001

lgeorgakakis@nuvei.com