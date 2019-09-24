Kuros Biosciences announces full commercial launch of MagnetOs and exhibitor status at North American Spine Society 34th Annual Meeting

Kuros to fully launch MagnetOs at the North American Spine Society 34th Annual Meeting in Chicago, USA, September 25-28, building on the momentum gained during the initial phased launch.

Kuros launches MagnetOs website, www.magnetosbonegraft.com.

Professor WR Walsh will present pre-clinical data featuring MagnetOsin a podium session.

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, September 24, 2019 - Kuros Biosciences, a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today announces the full commercial launch of MagnetOs and the company's first attendance as an exhibitor at NASS, the world's largest spine meeting and exhibition. During the meeting, the commercial team will be actively promoting MagnetOs to surgeons and hospitals, recruiting new sales staff, agents and distributors to expand the Company's market reach.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "This world-class spine specialty meeting represents a timely opportunity for us to showcase our unique MagnetOs technology and to further expand our commercial footprint. We have been delighted with the traction gained during the phased launch of MagnetOs and we are ready to deliver its advantages to surgeons across the globe."

Kuros also announces today the launch of its new website to promote MagnetOs, www.magnetosbonegraft.com.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity for Kuros to deliver a podium presentation featuring MagnetOs. Professor WR Walsh (Surgical & Orthopaedic Research Laboratories (SORL), University of New South Wales, Australia), will present "Evaluation of three commercially available synthetic bone grafts in a clinically relevant Ovine model of instrumented lumbar fusion" on the morning of Wednesday, September 25 in the Skyline Ballroom (W375d) at the exhibit venue. The evaluation concluded that calcium phosphate with submicron topography (MagnetOs Putty) was the only synthetic bone graft to perform equally well as autograft as a stand-alone graft in a posterior lumbar fusion model, and was significantly superior to current market leading synthetic bone grafts.

In addition to presenting MagnetOs, the Kuros team will be introducing the Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) technology to the spine world, which was recently the subject of an IND application approval by the FDA.

About MagnetOs

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone, rather than scar tissue, following implantation. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, meaning that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors, resulting in an osteoinductive claim in Europe. MagnetOs promotes local bone formation equivalent to current gold standard, autograft. A substantial number of clinically relevant and predictive studies have demonstrated its equivalence to the current gold standard (patient's own bone, which may not be available in sufficient quantities and/or involves morbidity, costs and pain associated with its harvesting from another healthy site of the patient's body). MagnetOs is now supported by over two years' clinical experience since its launch in the United Kingdom in May 2017.

Investigational Product Candidates

Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) is an investigational drug/biologic combination product candidate. Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has been evaluated in animals for use in lumbar interbody fusion. The safety & efficacy of Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has not yet been evaluated for spinal fusion in humans.

About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)

Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) consists of a natural fibrin-based healing matrix with an immobilized targeted bone growth factor (truncated human parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog). Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) is designed to be applied directly into and around an intervertebral body fusion device as a gel, where it polymerizes in situ. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) functions via the well-established mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone; has been demonstrated in animal models of spinal fusion to be comparable to rhBMP-2; and has been shown in preclinical studies to be easy to use and ideal for open or minimally invasive techniques.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington, MA, U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visitwww.kurosbio.chfor additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

