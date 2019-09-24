ARGUS is a provider of data-driven inspection, audit, safety and compliance solutions to the global aviation market.

Founded in 1995 and privately owned, ARGUS has a network of over 100 employees and expert consultants and generated revenues of approximately USD 10 million last year.

"ARGUS is a globally recognized brand name in the airline, business aviation, fixed wing and rotary engine markets," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS. "Its broad client base and international activities will help SGS grow and keep pace with the increasing global demand of air traffic and safety."

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.