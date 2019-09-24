Highlights:

New investment delivers Quantum driven security foundation to address the IoT security problem.

Revolutionary step in device security uses the most advanced techniques in cryptography and quantum physics to deliver unforgeable identity using quantum tunneling.

Crypto Quantique appoints chief commercial officer, Kumi Thiruchelvam, who joins as co-founder.

Redefines the concept of end-to-end security for the IoT by creating a seamless bridge between the silicon, device and cloud platform worlds.

Crypto Quantique, a privately held company with a mission to revolutionize the IoT with quantum driven cybersecurity, today announced that it has raised an $8 million seed round led by ADV along with participation from Entrepreneur First, amongst others. Crypto Quantique's disruptive cybersecurity technology, uses the most advanced techniques in cryptography and quantum physics to address the growing challenges of end-to-end IoT security. Its unique feature is that a single chip can generate multiple, unique, unforgeable cryptographic keys on-demand these cryptographic keys are never stored, are resistant to most side-channel attacks, and can be used independently by multiple applications on demand.

"The proliferation of catastrophic end-point derived cyber-attacks is unacceptable, dangerous and threatens to irrevocably undermine trust in our connected world," said Shahram Mossayebi, CEO and co-founder of Crypto Quantique. "Silicon, device, software and solution providers must urgently work together so that device security becomes a foundation rather than an add-on, and end-to-end IoT security is the new normal. Crypto Quantique is proud to lead this radical cybersecurity transformation, using the most advanced techniques in cryptography and quantum physics, to enable cloud-like economy, plug and play ease of use, unforgeable device identity that is protected from manufacture to end of life, and the highest levels of foundational security."

The funding will enable Crypto Quantique to bring unforgeable identity to market with powerful key and lifecycle management software. In addition, co-founder Kumi Thiruchelvam will lead the company's commercial leadership and customer engagements. Crypto Quantique will also grow its software development team to enhance its Key Management Service (KMS) and cryptography. The company's KMS, a key component in the overall solution is designed to be integrated into any cloud based or on-premise IoT platform facilitating seamless, zero-touch secure device onboarding for thousands of devices in seconds as well as ongoing device attestation, revocation and secondary identity provisioning capabilities. This will enable enterprises to achieve full end-to-end ownership and control of IoT security with a future proof foundation securing, for example, data in transit, device attestation, data at rest, mutual authentication, and device boot.

"Today's identity, security and encryption technology is failing to keep up with the onslaught of sophisticated adversaries attacking IoT systems via connected devices," said Kumi Thiruchelvam, chief commercial officer and co-founder. "Crypto Quantique brings a new approach to a critical challenge for the IoT security industry. Our solution delivers an unforgeable hardware derived root of trust that will enable true vertical integration from the device through the entire network to cloud computing services. I am excited to help bring our truly innovative quantum driven cybersecurity to market."

Crypto Quantique's technology products, platforms, and services provide the strongest end-to-end security throughout any IoT network. Our quantum driven cybersecurity design overcomes existing state-of-the art limitations by providing:

Quantum driven security foundation offering a complete solution for identifying, securing and managing IoT devices while reducing cost and lowering risk.

offering a complete solution for identifying, securing and managing IoT devices while reducing cost and lowering risk. Very high entropy multi-use, unforgeable, tamper resistant cryptographic keys generated on-demand direct from silicon using quantum tunneling.

multi-use, unforgeable, tamper resistant cryptographic keys generated on-demand direct from silicon using quantum tunneling. Quantum-safe derived keys, futureproofing IoT security.

derived keys, futureproofing IoT security. Cloud ready multi-use Key Management System offering frictionless device enrollment and zero-trust, zero-touch provisioning and ongoing lifecycle management.

Crypto Quantique was founded by technologists and visionaries Dr. Shahram Mossayebi, PhD in post-quantum cryptography, Dr. Patrick Camilleri, PhD in microelectronics engineering and complex systems and Kumi Thiruchelvam, masters in electronics and electronic engineering and former Broadcom and platform security executive.

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique is building the most secure end-to-end IoT security platform. We are a transformative cybersecurity technology company, using the most advanced techniques in cryptography and quantum physics, designed to ensure that both device security becomes foundational and end-to-end IoT security standard practice. Crypto Quantique has proven the world's first quantum driven security on a chip and its IP can generate multiple, unique, unforgeable cryptographic keys that never need to be stored and used independently by multiple applications on demand. When combined with their cryptographic APIs and key management system the solution creates a natural bridge between silicon, device, software and solutions providers. Follow us on LinkedIn.

