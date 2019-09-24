Anzeige
Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Tuesday September 24, 2019, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has notified Solvay S.A. that:

  • On September 17, 2019 BlackRock Inc. crossed upwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 3.03%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.51%.
  • On September 18, 2019 BlackRock Inc. crossed downwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 2.80%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.28%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

Attachments

  • 20190924_Transparency declaration BlackRock-EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2d94947e-0da1-4b5b-8dea-4fe1ee5b47f6)
  • Solvay_2019-09-17_Issuer_signed_UP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d09e6696-2f8f-4927-917d-d7a56e56a7b9)
  • Solvay_2019-09-18_Issuer_signed_DOWN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/48b1d368-127c-40b7-a7a3-eac060b872f3)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)