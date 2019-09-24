Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2R1 ISIN: NL0000395903 Ticker-Symbol: WOSB 
Tradegate
23.09.19
12:33 Uhr
64,68 Euro
+0,80
+1,25 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,36
64,46
09:15
64,42
64,46
09:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BNG BANK
BNG BANK NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BNG BANK NV110,85-0,03 %
WOLTERS KLUWER NV64,68+1,25 %