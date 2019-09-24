Versus to debut real-world prizing system at major international gaming conference

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting their Winfinite prizing platform at Twitchcon in San Diego September 26th - 28th, 2019.

Twitch, the Amazon-owned gaming streaming platform with over 15 million daily active users, hosts their annual Twitchcon in San Diego from September 26th - 28th. The event is sold out but will be streamed across many of Twitch's 3 million monthly broadcasters.

Versus will be on hand to show off their proprietary prizing platform, hosting live games throughout the three day event, allowing players to play for prizes live all weekend long. Players will be able to participate on all Versus-enabled games and systems, winning valuable prizes from global partners - including some exclusive prizes that will only be available at the event.

"We are excited to debut Winfinite in front of the most engaged fans in the world. Players will be able to log on and play for real world prizes right away - and this is only the beginning. The challenges across our platform are only getting better," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus.

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

For Versus information:

info@versussystems.com

(424) 242-4150

