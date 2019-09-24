The French development agency and the environment ministry have a €1.6 million budget to finance novel off-grid projects from companies and NGOs operating with local partners in Africa.From pv magazine France. French development agency the Agence Française de Développement has offered €1.6 million to businesses and NGOs to fund novel off-grid energy projects in Africa to provide sustainable heating and cooling as well as electricity. The organization, together with the French Environment & Energy Management Agency will finance a dozen projects that innovate in some manner and provide environmentally ...

