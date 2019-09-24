



LISBON, Sept 24, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - The role of women in business has gained much attention in recent years. On 23 September Lusophone countries gathered in Lisbon, Portugal, to discuss the topic in relation to their home countries.Africa's most successful businesswoman Isabel dos Santos attended as one of the continent's female success stories and a fierce advocate for the role of women in the economy, speaking on a panel discussing innovation. Another two panels discussing internationalization and mobility were also held.The "Forum International on Mobility and Innovation" was hosted by the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), and discussed how best to promote the role of women in CPLP economies and promote them to leadership positions.The forum, organized by CPLP Federation of Women Entrepreneurs, was attended by over 200 individuals from the community's CPLP member states, as well as from observer countries. Dos Santos, a native of Angola, has extensive investments in Portugal and other CPLP countries.There are nine member states of the CPLP: Portugal, Brazil, Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, East Timor, and Equatorial Guinea.The CPLP Federation of Women Entrepreneurs was founded in 2016. Other female participants in the forum included aviation businesswoman Marianela Mirpuri, president of the Cape Verdean Businesspeoples Association Ana Denise Lima Barber, and Rita Nabeiro, CEO of Adega Mayor.Isabel dos Santos will also be speaking at the third annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on 25 September. That forum will discuss restoring global stability in the midst of environmental and economic instability. Leaders will explore how global partnerships and international investment can both prevent climate change and promote free trade.