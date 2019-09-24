The global bare metal cloud market is expected to post a CAGR over 37% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth. Request a free sample report

With the rising cost pressure owing to certain business and economic conditions, several companies are compelled to use flexible IT solutions. The cost of on-premises deployment model is highest as it includes the cost of licensing, system design and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance. Organizations also need to spend a considerable amount on its proper implementation, which increases the overall OPEX. Bare metal cloud is flexible in terms of the deployment model and allows clients to build their cloud-based infrastructure as per their business requirements. The critical advantage of implementing bare metal cloud services is the pay-per-use pricing model whereby clients pay for what they use on a monthly or an hourly basis. Hence, the demand for bare metal cloud is expected to increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rise in the adoption of hybrid bare metal cloud storage systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Rise in the Adoption of Hybrid Bare Metal Cloud Storage Systems

The adoption of hybrid bare metal cloud systems is increasing at a significant rate as it provides organizations the flexibility to choose the right cloud deployment model for each workload. The deployment of hybrid bare metal cloud system offers benefits such as improved data management, better security and compliance, along with enhanced IT infrastructure management and flexibility. The hybrid bare metal cloud systems provide both on-premises and cloud-based bare metal data center storage systems for efficient operations. The rising implementation of hybrid bare metal cloud infrastructure is expected to fuel the growth of the global bare metal cloud market in the future.

"Increasing penetration rate of the Internet in all spheres of life has increased our vulnerability to data theft. Hence, end-users in the private and public sector are increasingly adopting bare metal cloud solutions to secure their systems from cyber threats," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global bare metal cloud market by end-user (BFSI, government, IT and telecom, healthcare, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market in North America is driven by the growing adoption of secured cloud services. The adoption of bare metal cloud in countries such as the US and Canada is the highest in the region.

