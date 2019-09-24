Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: Cannabis Sativa Offers Premier Domain CBDs.com For Sale For $2,500,000

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) announces the offering for sale of CBDs.com, a premier domain name, for $2,500,000. "We believe that CBDs.com is the best CBD domain name available and that it has a premium value to the right buyer", stated CEO David Tobias. "CBDoil.com sold recently for $500,000, and a four-letter domain with the search engine optimization capacity of CBDs.com is certainly more desirable". Interested parties may contact Cannabis Sativa, Inc. for more information. "With the current competitive positioning, branding and marketing campaigns of CBD companies, we feel it's the perfect time to test the marketability of CBDs.com. We are very pleased with the recent acquisition of CannabisSativa.com and intend for it to become the ultimate complement to our corporate identity, even more so than the reflection of our ticker symbol CBDS in the domain CBDs.com", Tobias concluded.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), Wild Earth Naturals® (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

