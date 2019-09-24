At the request of Lipidor AB (publ), 556779-7500, Lipidor AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North Growth Market as from September 27, 2019. The company has a total of 23,584,000 per today's date. Short name: LIPI LIPI TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be 23,584,000 2,100,000 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012558617 SE0012677177 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 180863 181090 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556779-7500 556779-7500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size MiFID II tick size table table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health care ----------------- 4500 Health care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommission on 076 - 853 28 22.