The thin-film manufacturer and Chinese carmaker Joylong Automobile applied thin film cells to the roof of a small commercial vehicle which was tested for a month. Hanergy says its K-Car could offer an effective daily range of 50-100km without charging.Thin-film manufacturer Hanergy claims to have produced the "world's first commercial solar power vehicle" after a month of testing confirmed its Chinese K-Car ran for 20km daily in "normal" sunlight for 30 days without recharging. The Chinese company issued a press release on Friday explaining its CIGS thin-film modules had been applied to the roof ...

