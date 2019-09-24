Caliber Corporate Advisers: Vantagepoint AI's Circle of Empowerment: Investing In the Future through the Louis B Mendelsohn Entrepreneurial Scholarship

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Vantagepoint AI was founded 40 years ago by NASDAQ Trading Legend Louis B. Mendelsohn as the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders. Mr. Mendelsohn, a 1965 graduate of Hope High School in Providence, Rhode Island, established an annual $10,000 scholarship at the school in 2013. The Louis B. Mendelsohn Entrepreneurial Scholarship is presented annually to recognize outstanding academic achievement and entrepreneurial spirit for college-bound business majors. This award seeks to level the playing field for talented youth who have persevered through hardship and who might not otherwise have the resources to pursue their career in business-related fields.

All winners of this scholarship have demonstrated a commitment to excellence and are asked to pay it forward when they achieve their own business successes.

"I am thrilled to be able to make this award available to Hope High School graduates. But I am equally impressed when years later I hear of their successes and major contributions in college and in the business world. It truly warms my heart to help the younger generation and, in turn, watch them help others," said Louis Mendelsohn.

A shining example is the Winner of the 2016 Louis B. Mendelsohn Award, Hafzat Akanni. In 2019, she has been named the first black woman elected Student Government President at Boston University. Miss Akanni, now a Senior at Boston University, has proven herself scholastically and as a powerful force in reshaping student government.

"My teachers and family taught me to believe in the American Dream. This award helps recipients recognize that they have the power to change their lives through education and a willingness to work hard," said Mendelsohn. "My junior high teacher, Lou Fillipelli, inspired me to apply to Carnegie Mellon University. His exposure and support were instrumental to my career as a software pioneer and entrepreneur. I hope my contribution can help others achieve their dreams."

