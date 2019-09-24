(including the 2019 half-year financial report)

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) announces today the publication for the general public of the English version of its Universal Registration Document including the half-year financial report as at 30 June 2019.

This document includes inter alia the business report on the first half year 2019, the condensed half-yearly consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2019, the Statutory Auditors' Report on the financial information and the declaration by the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document).

The Universal Registration Document can be consulted on the Company's internet site (www.tikehaucapital.com, under the heading "Shareholders/Regulated Information/Half-year Financial Reports").

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €23.4 bn of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €3.1 bn (as at 30 June 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 480 staff (as at 30 June 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Luxemburg, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

