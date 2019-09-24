BioNTech SE ("BioNTech"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to offer 13,200,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing its ordinary shares to the public. BioNTech also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,980,000 ADSs. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per ADS, and BioNTech expects to raise approximately $250 million at the midpoint of the range. BioNTech has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "BNTX."

J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank and SVB Leerink are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, Bryan, Garnier Co. and Berenberg are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory, Kempen and Mirae Asset Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by e-mail at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at (888) 827-7275, or by e-mail at olprospectusrequest@ubs.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BioNTech

BioNTech was founded in 2008 on the understanding that every cancer patient's tumor is unique and therefore each patient's treatment should be individualized. Its cutting-edge pipeline includes individualized mRNA-based product candidates, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, novel checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. BioNTech has established relationships with seven pharmaceutical collaborators, including Eli Lilly and Company, Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant and Pfizer, and has published over 150 peer-reviewed publications on its scientific approach.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005568/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

BioNTech SE

Michael Boehler, MD, Head of Global External Communications

Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1640

Email: Michael.Boehler@biontech.de

For all media inquiries:

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer Stephanie May, PhD

Tel: +49 172 861 8540 or +49 171 185 56 82

Email: May@trophic.eu