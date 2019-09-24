This partnership accelerates the development of the Data Economy in the region and offers organizations and public institutions the highest technology to orchestrate data circulation

Dawex, the leading data exchange technology company and the operator of the largest data marketplace, today announced its partnership with Kanematsu Corporation, a major trading company, to further deploy and promote data exchange technology in Japan. Kanematsu will deploy and operate its own data exchange platform relying on Dawex technology to serve its domestic and foreign network with the ambition to create a Data Community. This agreement also extends the November 2018 business alliance and reinforces companies' engagement in promoting data exchange platforms to Japanese organizations in order to source, exchange and monetize data securely and in full compliance with regulations.

"We base our corporate activities on the belief that contributing to society through business creation is the mission of a general trading company. Data trading will be a cornerstone of the increasingly digitized economy," says Mr. Masahiro Harada, Senior Executive Officer, Electronics and Devices Division at Kanematsu. "This partnership with Dawex will help expand Kanematsu's footprint in the data exchange business." added Mr. Masahiro Harada.

"Data Exchange is a global activity with today more than 50% of organizations on our marketplace coming from different nationalities. Japan by driving data initiatives such as Osaka Track demonstrates its leadership and engagement in creating a regulated framework for international data exchange." says Laurent Lafaye, co-founder and co-CEO at Dawex.

"Dawex partnership with Kanematsu reflects Japan's key role and contribution to the development of the data economy. We are excited to bring our partnership forward with such a recognized trading company." says Fabrice Tocco, co-founder and co-CEO at Dawex. "We share the same vision that data is the new asset class that will ultimately be traded on structured exchanges, just like commodities and stocks"

Japan launched at the G20 summit in June 2019 the Osaka Track initiative to formulate rules on digital governance under the concept of "Data Free Flow with Trust". While in January 2019, the European Commission and Japan adopted mutual adequacy decisions allowing free flow of personal data between the two economies with strong data protection guarantees -creating the world's largest area of safe data flows.

Furthermore, Kanematsu represents Dawex at the Data Trading Alliance, directly contributing to the definition and promotion of secure data exchange in Japan.

About Kanematsu Corporation

Kanematsu Corporation, a major Japanese trading company having 130 years of history, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. By multiplying our business networks in Japan and overseas with our vast experience in general trading, information-gathering, market cultivation, business incubation and project-forming, risk management and logistics, Kanematsu is committed to creating new businesses as a Value Creator. http://www.kanematsu.co.jp/en/

About Dawex

Dawex, the leading data exchange technology company and the operator of the largest data marketplace, allows organizations to orchestrate data circulation by sourcing, monetizing and exchanging data directly, securely and in full compliance with regulations. Today more than 8,000 organizations from 20+ sectors rely on Dawex Global Data Marketplace and Data Exchange Platform solutions to build their data exchange strategy. Created in 2015, Dawex is a French company with offices in Paris, Lyon, San Francisco and Montreal, expanding business operations to Asia and the Middle East. www.dawex.com

