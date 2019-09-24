Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycles) product platform, today announced that updated data from the Phase I dose escalation portion of the Phase I/IIa trial evaluating the Company's lead asset BT1718 in patients with advanced solid tumors will be presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Annual Congress, September 27 October 1 in Barcelona, Spain.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Session Title: Poster Session 2

Location: Poster Area (Hall 4)

Poster Presentation Title: Pharmacokinetic (PK) assessment of BT1718: A phase 1/2a study of BT1718, a first in class Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC), in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors

Abstract #: 5764

Date Time: September 28, 2019, 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. CET

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005192/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Bicycle Therapeutics

Maren Killackey

maren.killackey@bicycletx.com

+1-617-203-8300

Media:

Ten Bridge Communications

Sara Green

sgreen@tenbridgecommunications.com

+1-617-233-1714