Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West Announces New Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV:BUS)(OTC PINK:GWTNF) ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. James White to the Company's Board of Directors.

James White is currently Managing Partner with Baynes & White, a Toronto, Ontario based benefits and pension actuarial consulting firm, in which capacity he has served since 1993. Mr. White has extensive experience as a corporate director for public companies including Patricia Mining Corp. (TSX-V) until its acquisition in 2008, West Timmins Mining (TSX) until its merger in 2010, Umami Sustainable Seafoods Corp. (OBB:UMAM) from 2011 to 2015, Less Mess Storage Inc. (TSX-V) until its acquisition in 2015, Currency Exchange International (TSX) and Exchange Bank of Canada from 2011 to 2018. He is currently a director of Minnova Gold Corp. (TSX-V) and several private organizations. Mr. White brings solid experience in corporate board governance, audit and risk committee disciplines.

Keith Parker has stepped down from his role as an active board member but continues to work with the Company as a strategic advisor.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company that designs and engineers mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West partners with world-class manufacturing partners to produce the Best-in-Class heavy-duty Vicinity bus. Available in 27.5', 30' and 35' models powered by clean diesel or CNG, Vicinity buses are designed with affordability, accessibility and global responsibility in mind. Grande West is now offering a new product which is the first Crossover Vehicle in the transit space - The Vicinity LT, a medium-duty, monocoque-designed rear-engine vehicle for delivery in 2020 in 26' and 28'.

The Company has become the leader in its market segment for municipal transportation agencies and private operators in Canada. Grande West is Buy America compliant, and along with Alliance Bus Group, its exclusive US distributor, is actively pursuing opportunities across the U.S. in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from the Vicinity bus line.

For further information please contact:

Grande West Transportation

John LaGourgue

VP Corporate Development

Ph: 1-604-607-4000

jlagourgue@grandewest.com

www.grandewest.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Grande West's expectations include uncertainties relating to the receipt of final approval from the TSX-V; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Grande West's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Grande West's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Grande West assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Grande West Transportation Group Inc.

