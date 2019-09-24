EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Announces Building of EHT Micro-Grow at Niagara Falls Facility

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce the ground-breaking for EHT's proposed new Micro-Grow Cannabis facility at their Niagara Falls facility.

EHT today put shovels in the ground to start the building of their Micro-Grow facility. The facility will serve two purposes: (1) to showcase EHT's technology for building Micro-Grow units for customers to come and view the merits and characteristics thereof; and (2) to allow EHT to grow up to 600Kg of medical grade cannabis for sale to customers.

EHT plans to have the facility completed in late October/early November and then to apply for the Micro Grow licence from the Government of Canada to initiate the growing process. EHT anticipates the licence will take from 90 to 120 days to receive once the facility is completed. Revenues from the facility would be expected in the second quarter of 2020. According to the Canada Cannabis Spot Index (CCSI), the current average selling price of medical grade cannabis in the last week was $6.24/g or $6,240/kg.

EHT's CEO, John Gamble, commented, "This is a very important step for our company, not only does it help to show off our leading-edge technology, but it will give EHT very stable revenue for the future".

Please see the link to our facility plans: Click Here Now!

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

