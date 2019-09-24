World Class Extractions: World-Class Receives Additional Provincial Certification Of Its Next Generation Co2 Cannabis Extraction System: "The Boss"

Not for Distribution to US News Wire Services for Dissemination in the US

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / World-Class Extractions Inc. ("World-Class") (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF) announces that it has obtained additional provincial CRN pressure-vessel certification for its proprietary, automated, next-generation "BOSS" CO2 Extraction System. The BOSS is now officially certified in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

As the legal recreational market for cannabis extracts and extract-based products is rapidly approaching, equipment and processes to service this market is already in high demand. As the industry prepares for the legalization and regulation of this new class of cannabis products, World-Class is entering this sector by providing highly specialized and certified equipment and production environments for this growing sector of the cannabis industry.

Extraction systems are a critical component in cannabis oil production, and CO2 is a popular extraction method for cannabis. Although 'generally considered as safe', CO2 extraction systems run at very high pressures. As such, proper certified equipment (which is rated and tested) is critical for the commercial cannabis extraction and processing sector. In Canada, all vessels, fittings and piping systems must be built under appropriate quality control programs, and when accredited, are assigned a Canadian Registration Number (CRN). Equipment must be registered and certified in each and every province in which the equipment will operate, ensuring the safety of the equipment, the workplace, and the community.

Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class stated: "Although provincial regulatory authorities oversee the certification of pressure retaining equipment and its components, not all extraction and processing systems in operation are certified to do what they are advertised to do. In such circumstances, producers are finding that upgrade costs to meet certification standards are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars." Ms. Mondin continued: "Our equipment undergoes multiple reviews by technical professionals and engineers before being released to the public. With the additional provincial certification of our flagship BOSS CO2 Extraction System, World-Class is well-positioned to service the rapidly growing needs for extraction and processing, particularly with the upcoming legalization of cannabis extracts, edibles and topical products. Execution of our business plan continues to be our focus. A key part of our strategy is deploying our innovative and efficient extraction equipment and processing systems in our joint venture partnership facilities as World-Class prepares to enter this space."

ISO Certification Project

World-Class has also officially commenced the process for the internationally recognized ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System for its wholly-owned Soma Labs Scientific manufacturing facility in Langley, British Columbia. This ISO system defines product standards, quality assurance, and ultimately consumer safety on an international level.

The BOSS Supercritical Extraction System

The BOSS is among the top scalable solutions in the industry with premium fabrication and integrated safety features (ASME, CRN, CUL, CSA, UL certification and HAZOP verified). The BOSS is simple to set-up and operate. It is designed with the highest safety-standards, industry first Clean-in-Place, and requires only a fraction of the space and energy in comparison to other systems on the market. The BOSS can extract up to 200 lbs of dry biomass per day:

·Premium fabrication - Food grade stainless steel

·Integrated Safety features - HAZOP verified safety features

·ASME certified for US pressure code requirements

·CRN certified for Canadian pressure code requirements

·CUL and CSA certified for Canadian electrical requirements

·UL certified for US electrical requirement

·Hazard and Operability Study (HAZOP) - A systematic process to identify potential hazards and operability problems

The BOSS CO2 Extraction system has also received significant upgrades, leading to considerably increased reliability, speed, and performance. The BOSS system is designed with industry needs in mind to simplify the extraction process with automation and data analytics, reduced costs and increased profit margins for extract production.

About World-Class

World Class Extractions provides scalable extraction and processing solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries through two wholly-owned subsidiaries - Soma Labs Scientific and Greenmantle Products. World-Class develops advanced technology and processes for streamlined cannabis extraction, formulation and product development. World-Class is set to become an international leader and developer of industrial scale extraction and processing systems to produce high margin, quality cannabis products and premium consumer brands - from Green to Gold.

