Proofpoint Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2019 European Product Line Strategy Leadership Award for Security Awareness Training

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European security awareness training market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Proofpoint, Inc. with the 2019 European Product Line Strategy Leadership Award for its Security Awareness Training solutions. Proofpoint offers security awareness training solutions to improve employee knowledge and drive behavior change. Through its extensive solution portfolio that integrates people and technology, Proofpoint has demonstrated up to a 90 percent reduction in phishing attacks from the wild and more than a 40 percent reduction in malware infections.

"With an integrated suite of tools to identify risk, change behavior, and reduce exposure, Proofpoint Security Awareness Training helps organisations take a people-centric approach to mitigating their weakest cybersecurity link - the human factor," said Swetha R K, Senior Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Proofpoint's advanced training solutions empower users to recognize, avoid, and report threats. Its security awareness training content is available in more than 35 localised languages to ensure regional relevance to learners."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognises the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

"Proofpoint provides high ROI for its customers with its well-rounded cloud-based solutions and competitive prices. The company gives organizations unlimited access to its customer support team as well as vast best practices resources," noted Swetha. "The Proofpoint Security Awareness Training solution features and technical support model have positioned the company as a sound partner for enterprises' employee security awareness needs."

Proofpoint Security Awareness Training

Proofpoint combines simulation, assessments, education, reinforcement, and metrics to provide the ideal foundation for security awareness and training programs. Its ThreatSim Phishing Simulations deliver real-world phishing templates that are continuously added and updated based on Proofpoint threat intelligence data of the current threat landscape. In addition, CyberStrength Knowledge Assessments allow organisations to gauge end-user knowledge of security, compliance, internal policies, and other topics with predefined assessments or custom questions. Organisations can also benchmark their performance compared with other Proofpoint customers and organizations in their industry.

Proofpoint's Interactive Training has a wide variety of content available and is designed with learning science principles to improve knowledge acquisition and extend training retention. The training can be targeted to only vulnerable users and takes 5-15 minutes per module to complete to minimize disruption to employees. Additionally, the self-service customisation center, to be released in Q3, allows organisations to customise their content at no additional charge.

To ensure security teams can rapidly respond to user-reported incidents, Proofpoint also developed an industry-leading solution called Closed Loop Email Analysis and Response (CLEAR) that empowers employees to stop active phishing attacks. With this solution an end user uses the PhishAlarm button to report a potential phishing email to the security team. The email is then classified and prioritized based on data from Proofpoint Threat Intelligence, so it can be automatically quarantined or deleted from inboxes by Proofpoint's Threat Response Auto-Pull (TRAP).

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For more information on Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards, please visit: https://ww2.frost.com/about/best-practices-recognition/. For additional information on Proofpoint's 2019 European Product Line Strategy Leadership Award, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/analyst-reports/frost-sullivan-security-awareness-training-leadership.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations' greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint's people-centric security and compliance solutions to mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

