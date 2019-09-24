Human Resource Executive Awards SHL's Verify Interactive a 2019 Top HR Product

SHL Demonstrates How Organizations Can Prepare For The Digital World By Electrifying The Candidate Experience And Building An Engine Of Predictive Talent Data

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Resource Executive (HRE) awards SHL's Verify Interactive as a Top HR Product of 2019 for its AI technology, engaging user experience, and scientific rigor. HRE plans to recognize SHL during the 2019 HR Technology Conference and Exposition. Event attendees will have the opportunity to personally experience Verify Interactive at SHL's booth and in a product demo session.

With its unique design, Verify Interactive is the first product to provide candidates with the opportunity to showcase their problem-solving skills via an activity-based assessment that reflects real-life work challenges, rather than selecting from a list of multiple-choice responses or responding to game-like items that have no business relevance. It is designed to look and feel like the job while also measuring the critical reasoning skills so important for job success.

"It is the only product of its kind that is built to predict workplace performance, impact business results through world-class design driven by AI, and utilizes relevant job contexts while also meeting the highest psychometric standards on any device," said Jora Gill, SHL's Chief Digital Officer.

As digitalization takes over the business environment, it has never been more important for companies to make strategic talent decisions. SHL's suite of technology solutions, including OPQ reimagined and Verify Interactive, aids companies in preparing for the digital world by electrifying the candidate experience and building an engine of predictive talent data.

"(You get) a lot of information from really short assessments," said Kier Services, a client of SHL.

Visit SHL at booth 3014 at the HR Technology Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas from October 1-3 to experience how SHL's award-winning global talent solutions can support your strategy throughout the employee lifecycle.

About SHL

SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes - from start-ups to multinational firms - worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com

Contact

Kristina Iniguez

PR@shl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999538/SHL_Logo.jpg