Metaswitch Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Adding Advanced Mobility Functionality to its MaX Solutions Portfolio

MaX's mobile native capabilities enhance the value of the entire Metaswitch portfolio for service providers as well as their customers

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global hosted Internet Protocol (IP) telephony and Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Metaswitch with the 2019 Global Technology Innovation Award. Metaswitch has demonstrated impressive technology innovation with its MaX solutions portfolio, which addresses the demand for compelling mobile native communications solutions. Through the multi-purpose MaX platform, Metaswitch offers tailored solutions such as MaX One for individual users, MaX Family for families, MaX Micro for small teams and micro-businesses, and MaX UC for SMBs and enterprises.

"Metaswitch's MaX portfolio is closely aligned with both evolving end-customer needs and shifting service-provider requirements," said Elka Popova, VP of Research. "MaX powers mobile native communications, which do not have the deficiencies common in mobile apps typically used to access company voice and UC services on mobile devices. A mobile native dialer ensures convenient access to business communications tools on iOS or Android devices, eliminating the need to switch apps. Its use of network voice, rather than voice over IP (VoIP) over WIFI, guarantees greater audio quality and it uniquely employs network-based analytics to automate identity selection."

Metaswitch allows providers to launch innovative mobile-first offerings tailored to consumers and business users that employ mobile devices as their primary or sole communications endpoints, as well as helps them easily switch from mobile to desktop devices. The MaX product line leverages Metaswitch's proven, scalable, and extensible standards-based platform that supports rapid innovation and continued feature development. The platform presents one of the most comprehensive feature sets in the industry, including cloud private branch exchange (PBX); voicemail; instant messaging (IM), presence management; audio, web and video conferencing, and contact center.

On a single platform, Max supports the launch of several new solutions to address different use cases and user environments. For mobile operators that originally focused on the consumer space, the MaX platform creates opportunities to tap into the business market. Customers with an evolving profile can conveniently and cost-effectively upgrade from MaX Micro to MaX UC without the disruption involved in changing providers or user experiences.

"Unlike competiting solutions, the MaX suite of services can deliver optimum performance on a variety of devices, including bring-your-own devices (BYOD), as all intelligence resides on the network and the platform is interoperable with standards-based third-party phones," noted Popova."With its robust and feature-rich MaX platform, Metaswitch has become the second biggest UCaaS platform provider to service providers. The new mobile native capabilities have strenghtened its market position and created further growth opportunities for the company."

