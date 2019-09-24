Anaqua: Global Medical Tech Companies Hamilton Bonaduz and Sonova Select ANAQUA for IP Management

Leading IP software and services provider strengthens presence in DACH region as Switzerland-based innovators join client community

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2019, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that Switzerland-based medical technology companies Hamilton Bonaduz and Sonova have both selected the ANAQUA platform to manage their global patent and trademark portfolios.

The agreements further expand Anaqua's presence in the important DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) region.

"We are excited to welcome two more global innovators, Hamilton Bonaduz and Sonova, to Anaqua's growing client community," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "Their joining reflects Anaqua's continued growth in the DACH region as well as our collaboration with clients around the world to transform IP into business success."

Hamilton Bonaduz specializes in the development, manufacturing, and customization of precision measurement devices, automated liquid handling workstations, and sample management systems. With ANAQUA, Hamilton Bonaduz's IP department now has access to a unified, end-to-end innovation management system - from idea capture through prosecution to portfolio management and monetization. The company will also leverage Anaqua's Financial Management solution to support the IP team's full spend lifecycle.

Also joining the Anaqua client community is Sonova, a leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. The company offers its customers one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry - from hearing instruments to cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova will use ANAQUA software to ensure the efficient management and prosecution of the company's valuable intellectual property assets, including the acceleration of its patent and trademark management processes. Sonova can also access Anaqua's patent search and analytics platform AcclaimIPTM, a database of over 100 million global patent records users can leverage to track competitors, make more informed filing, licensing and renewal decisions, and monetize their patent portfolio.

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property management solutions.

About Hamilton Bonaduz

Hamilton Bonaduzis one of the technology leaders in life science, storage, measurement, and medical technology. The company has been a leading global manufacturer for more than 60 years, with headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; Timi?oara, Romania; and Bonaduz, Switzerland; and subsidiary offices throughout the world.



About Sonova

Sonovais a leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. The company operates through its core business brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Advanced Bionics, and AudioNova. Founded in 1947, the group is currently present in over 100 countries across the globe and has a workforce of over 14,000 dedicated employees. Across all businesses, and by supporting the Hear the World Foundation, Sonova pursues its vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing and therefore lives a life without limitations.

