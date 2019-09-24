Prophecy Development Corp.: Prophecy Completes Internal Reorganization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY)(OTCQX:PRPCF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces, further to its news release dated August 19, 2019, the successful completion of its internal reorganization.

Prophecy is now the parent company of the following direct subsidiaries:

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (BC, Canada):

Silver Elephant through its Bolivian subsidiaries, focuses on developing Prophecy's 100% controlled Pulacayo Paca silver mining project in Bolivia.

Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. (BC, Canada):

Nevada Vanadium through its US subsidiaries, focuses on developing Prophecy's 100% controlled Gibellini and Louie Hill vanadium mining projects in Eureka County, Nevada.

Asia Mining Inc. (BC, Canada):

Asia Mining through its Mongolian subsidiaries, operates Prophecy's 100% controlled Ulaan Ovoo and Chandgana coal mines in Mongolia. That operation takes place under existing 20-year mining licenses, which can be extended for another 20 years.

Mr. John Lee, executive chairman of Prophecy comments, "We have completed the reorganization on time. With recently completed equity financing, Prophecy will be actively marketing and developing its projects."

The Company further announces, subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange, that it will issue 175,000 common shares with a four-month hold period to Mr. Bryan Slusarchuk, who will provide consulting services to the Company.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia and Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

