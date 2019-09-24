CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Receives 2019 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

Bria® for Call Center honored for improving customer service technology and improving the customer experience

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and service providers, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Bria for Call Center as a 2019 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

"Various trends have prompted call centers to change and improve their operations in the last several years," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. "Cost efficiency imperatives, self-service, social media, and cloud-based solutions have driven changes within call centers. At the same time, businesses are seeking ways to differentiate themselves through strong customer interactions, new customer collaboration tools, new mediums and social media outlets to engage their customers, and they are looking for ways to monitor, track and improve customer service with analytics. Bria for Call Center delivers these capabilities and more."

Bria for Call Center addresses the call center needs of both service providers and enterprises. With the Bria for Call Center application - designed with the "Agent Experience" in mind, CounterPath is able to offer organizations an immediate competitive advantage with a solution that is scalable and easy to deploy, integrates seamlessly into the enterprise architecture, and ensures optimal agent productivity.

The Bria for Call Center application provides a comprehensive suite of features, including voice and video calling, a broad range APIs to maximize services including HD Voice, security/encryption including TLS (for SIP signaling) and SRTP (for media), Third-Party Call Control (to enable a third-party Call Center app to remotely control the Bria client via SIP signaling), and call recording. It can be deployed as a standalone softphone and can also be locked into system tray, so that the Call Center agent only interacts with a single call center application. Built on open standards, the Bria for Call Center feature pack enables operators to take full advantage of the Bria softphone technology to use for its Call Center functionality, providing both operators and enterprises with a best-in-class softphone solution.

Bria for Call Center can also be enhanced with hosted video conferencing and screen sharing provided by CounterPath Stretto™ Collaboration. With this add-on service, agents can easily share their screen for remote trouble shooting to any device, on any network via web browser. They can also host video conferences and collaboration sessions for internal team training, which can be especially valuable for organizations with remote workers or home-based agents.

"Congratulations to CounterPath for being awarded a 2019 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Bria for Call Center has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize their achievement."

This 14th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2019 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet.

