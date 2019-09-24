Visiongain Publishes Global Gas Turbine Services Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Heavy Duty, Aero-Derivative), by Service (Maintenance, Repair and Oil & Gas), End Use (Power Generation, Oil & Gas), Service Provider (OEM and NON-OEM), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Gas turbines are often known as combustion engines.

• The gas turbines have upstream rotating compressor combined with a downstream turbine and a combustor.

Market Overview and Trends

• Global electricity demand in upcoming years is likely to increase by nearly one-third of the current scenario.

• Turbines play a key role in reducing the carbon emissions, also in comparison with other combustion-based power generation Services, they emit lesser emissions.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-gas-turbine-services-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rising demand for natural gas-fired power plants

• Surge in demand for electricity

• Efficient power generation type

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Natural gas price volatility

• Rising concern regarding natural gas infrastructure

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-gas-turbine-services-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Heavy duty systems market, 2019-2029

• Aero-derivative

Service

• Maintenance Market, 2019-2029

• Repair Market, 2019-2029

• Overhaul Market, 2019-2029

End-User

• Power Generation Market, 2019-2029

• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global gas turbine Services market.

• There have been a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions recently in the global Gas Turbine Services industry.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Ansaldo Energia Spa

BHEL

Centrax

Ethosenergy

General Electric Company

Harbin Electric

HPI LLC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd..

MAN Diesel & Turbo Se

Mechanical Dynamics & Analysis

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

MJB International

MTU Aero Engines AG

Proenergy Services LLC

Siemens

Solar Turbines

Solar Turbines, Incorporated

Sulzer AG

Turbine Services and Solutions LLC

Vericor Power

Zorya

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg