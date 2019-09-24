The global whey protein ingredients market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein among consumers is one of the key factors that will help in the growth of the global whey protein ingredients market during the forecast period. As people are becoming more health-conscious, their emphasis on healthy and balanced diets, physical exercise, and active lifestyle has increased. This has intensified the demand for whey protein products as it aids in weight management, boosts immunity, helps lower blood pressure, lowers cancer risk, and promotes muscle growth. Thus, increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein will help improve the sales of whey protein products and have a positive influence on the overall growth of the global market.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of whey protein in clinical nutrition, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market: Increasing use of whey protein in clinical nutrition

Currently, whey protein is becoming a popular ingredient in various clinical applications owing to its rich nutrient content, which includes amino acids and several other bioactive constituents. The nutrients present in whey protein help in the treatment of various common conditions such as sarcopenia, obesity, and malnutrition. They expedite post-illness recovery as well. Moreover, the high leucine content in whey protein helps boost muscles synthesis even in the absence of physical activities. Thus, such application of whey protein in clinical nutrition can positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing use of whey protein in clinical nutrition, the wide application of whey protein across industries is another factor that will aid in the growth of the global market. At present, whey protein is being used in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and animal food products industries. Thus, the wide-spread applications of whey protein across various industries will aid the growth of the global whey protein ingredients market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global whey protein ingredients marketby product (whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, hydrolyzed whey protein, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of whey protein in the region.

