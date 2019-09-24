Neuro-ID Introduces FinTech Friction Index Report, Quantifying Friction, Consumer Intent

Next-generation analytics provider, Neuro-ID, surfaces hundreds of billions of real-time behavioral data points from top fintechs worldwide

WHITEFISH, MT / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Neuro-ID, a pioneer of neuroscience-based analytics, today announced the release of its inaugural FinTech Friction Index Report. The report aggregates real-time behavioral data from over 20 million customer journeys from top fintechs around the globe, providing new visibility into the friction and frustration consumers experience during the digital onboarding process.

As businesses and financial institutions (FIs) continue to move processes online, a digital gap between brands and their customers has emerged. Consequently, friction-filled processes have led to poor customer experience (CX) and low conversion rates. In addition, the inability to decipher the intentions of the digital consumer has led to increasing instances of sophisticated fraud and risk.

"The concept of friction remains fairly vague. Our goal with the FinTech Friction Index Report is to scientifically quantify the level of friction a consumer experiences during each step of the customer journey in real time. This new dimension of actionable insight is based on nearly a decade of patented research and discovery and provides a data-driven approach to inform changes and improvements proven to optimize CX and conversion rates," said Jack Alton, CEO of Neuro-ID.

Neuro-ID unlocks this new source of behavioral data by monitoring fine motor movements such as click hesitation, response time, and overall speed, as customers interact with a website, form, or application. These digital cues allow Neuro-ID to monitor and measure in-session friction, which enables digital brands to better understand any underlying frustration, confusion or malintent.

"Citizens Bank is committed to building the best digital experience possible for our customers," said Andrew Rostami, EVP, Head of Unsecured Lending & Cards at Citizens Bank. "Neuro-ID's Friction Index Report provides visibility into our customers' journey that brings us valuable insights around customer friction."

Key findings of the FinTech Friction Index Report include:

Measuring friction for the digital consumer

All friction is not created equal

Differences in friction between touch vs cursor devices

Anomalous behavior indicative of potential fraud

Key speedbumps applicants experience on forms

To download the full FinTech Friction Index Report, please click here .

About Neuro-ID

Neuro-ID is a pioneer in actionable real-time behavioral analytics that leverages patented software to monitor, analyze and score human-computer interactions to enhance the user experience as it happens. Neuro-ID's NOW Data™ is the first-of-its kind to provide brands with unique behavioral data directly from their customers in real time. By collecting and measuring various behavioral indicators of indecision, state-of-mind, intention, and emotion, NOW Data provides a new source of actionable data and personalization for any digital interaction. Based exclusively on in-session behavioral data, Neuro-ID analyzes the digital customer journey with a Friction Index™ and calculates and delivers Neuro Confidence Scores™ using proprietary models, which are customized to dramatically improve strategies, decisions, and performance for CX, marketing, fraud and risk. For more information, visit Neuro-ID.com.

