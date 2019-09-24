Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Initiates Toll Milling Discussions for Kenville Gold Mine - Nelson BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") wishes to announce that it has initiated talks with Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (GOM.v), about toll milling material from its Kenville Gold Mine project in Nelson, BC.

The Kenville Gold mine project is nearing start-up of its new decline development and is anticipated to generate gold feed material in the coming year. Ximen has therefore started talking to Golden Dawn Minerals about utilizing its mill facility at Greenwood, BC. The Golden Dawn mill is a 200 tonne per day gravity and floatation process plant that has been on care and maintenance since 2009. Ximen believes that material from Kenville mine could be trucked 150 km from Nelson to the Greenwood plant and processed using the current configuration.

It could be a win-win situation, because Ximen would forgo the cost and time associated with permitting a new mill, while re-starting the existing mill would benefit Golden Dawn with it's plan to eventually bring its own projects into production.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights buildings and equipment as well as a permit for the construction of an underground decline.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

