CANEX Metals Inc.: CANEX Metals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / CANEX Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX) ("Canex") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Chantelle Collins, CPA, CGA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Ms. Collins succeeds Mr. Porter and Canex would like to express its thanks to Mr. Porter for his past contributions.

Ms. Collins, holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants Association of BC (CPA, CGA). Ms. Collins has over 12 years' experience working in the public sector and is well versed in the financial reporting requirements of public companies and currently serves as an officer for three other public Companies.

The Company has also granted pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 1,200,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share for five years.

