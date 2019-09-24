Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Sells 200 Ton Tecochill to Connecticut University

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas-driven on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of a 200 ton Tecochill unit to Central Connecticut State University (CCSU). The system replaces a Tecochill unit that had been running at the University for over 23 years and includes a renewed maintenance contract that will be serviced out of Tecogen's Connecticut service center. The chiller will provide comfort cooling to a large centrally located dormitory on campus.

"CCSU has been an excellent customer for our Tecochill system for over two decades," noted Jeff Glick, Vice President of Northeast Sales at Tecogen. "The savings of gas cooling over electric chillers over that timespan was substantial, so when it came time to replace the systems, it was a clear choice to continue with the Tecochill solution. We look forward to the next 20 plus years providing savings to the University".

Universities are an excellent fit for gas cooling in areas with high electric rates. Even though operation is typically only during the cooling season, the Tecochill system offsets a significant amount of electrical demand for the campus during peak summer months, resulting in savings on utility costs and an overall reduction in the campus's greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint.

"Longstanding customers of Tecogen understand the tremendous energy savings of our Tecochill products," stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "This project also received support from the state, which provides incentives specifically for natural gas engine driven cooling due to its superb efficiency. Our factory service program is critical in helping customers get the most useful life out of their equipment and plays a big role in securing a repeat sale, as the customer is looking to continue that positive experience associated with our all-inclusive maintenance program."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

