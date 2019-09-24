Amedeo Tarzia, Founder, President & CEO was presented with the Company of the Year Award for The Most Innovative Digital Signage Solutions Provider of 2019.







Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - "Upon review of the nominees listed in The 10 Most Innovative Digital Signage Solution Providers, 2019, with consideration of aspects such as completeness of feature set and services offered, ease of use and ambitious global growth, Corum Digital has excelled in developing its digital signage solutions and has clearly met its objective of helping businesses communicate more effectively," asserts the Editor-in-Chief of Insights Success Magazine, Pooja M. Bansal.

Corum Digital is a technology company that produces innovative, highly reliable and easy to use technologies for the Digital Signage Industry. We enable our clients to Engage, Educate and Empower their audience through effective digital communication. Our Digital Signage Platforms are transforming communication by delivering information and personal interaction tailored to a viewer's specific wants and needs. We were the first digital signage company to deliver the advantages of cloud-based computing using the unique combination of cellular connectivity and a SaaS based Content Management System (CMS). Corum digital is home to these unique brands, MediaTile, firmChannel, and HumanKiosk.

Corum Digital is honored to be chosen as Company of the Year, by Insights Success Magazine. We are passionate about helping our clients and partners alike effectively Engage, Educate & Empower their audience using our innovative technologies. We are committed to ensuring our clients and partners success long term, by providing a solution they will grow into and not out of.

