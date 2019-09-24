Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resources covering sports and retail stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the growing focus towards community & social outreach as well as sustainable practices in the textile and apparel industries.

Read the full article on Investorideas.com looking at four companies making Sustainability and Social Outreach a Priority:

https://www.investorideas.com/News/2019/main/09240Sustainability-SocialOutreach.asp

In recent news, "Sustainability has gained a lot of traction in the textile industry over the last few years. Purchase decisions are no longer only made on the basis of fashion and comfort. Consumers are increasingly demanding more eco-friendly textiles."

The article continued, "In contrast to paper, aluminum or steel, there is no credible recycling concept for the billions of tonnes of fast fashion items sold every year, mainly from non-biodegradable fibres. Each year about 60 million tonnes of new fibres are used to make garments, and no plausible concept exists on what to do with them when they are no longer needed. As a result, three-quarters of these products are disposed of in landfills or incineration plants. The textile industry is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions due to its production technologies and transportation. Studies calculating the sector's CO2 emissions were first published only recently."

With this growing attention towards sustainable solutions in the broader textile market, there is a need to create and implement meaningful solutions across a range of market segments. Global Fiber Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: GFTX) and Regent Apparel are announcing a collaboration to create a solution in the uniform apparel and napery segments.

Global Fiber Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded fiber technology company founded in 2016 and headquartered in New Jersey that is dedicated to helping the world by utilizing their portfolio of technologies to create a cleaner, greener and more efficient world for the textile industry.

"This collaboration will utilize the strengths of each company to tailor a sustainability solution that meets the needs in the hospitality industry," said Paul Serbiak, CEO of GFTX, who went on to say, "We look forward to collaborating to build products that deliver on the vision of a more sustainable future for this important market segment."

Family-owned Regent Apparel has almost a century of experience manufacturing uniforms for businesses throughout the country. Their uniform take-back program will divert thousands of pounds of textiles from landfills and redirect them to GFTX to utilize their innovative technology to provide truly circular solutions to its customers.

"As a manufacturer of tangible products, we believe we have a responsibility to identify sustainable end-of-lifecycle product management tools," said Alexis Miller Lettis, Regent's VP & Director of Sustainability. "Our customers are increasingly looking for ways to operate more sustainably and we are very excited about GFTX's ability to up-cycle our products."

Chris Giordano, Global's President and Chairman said: "We are extremely enthusiastic and eager to start working with a group like Regent. Regent has been a leader in the uniform space for over 95 years and has a reputation for producing very high-quality merchandise. They are also a very forward-thinking company dedicated to the idea of helping make the earth a better place by offering sustainable products to the corporate uniform market. Our proprietary technology will be important to the collaboration between us and to the industry in the years to come. We very much look forward to working with the Regent team to create co-branded sustainable products together."

Not only are companies looking at recycling programs and sustainability but also at their social and community responsibilities. Not only is sustainability gaining traction in North America, but also globally as one article stated. "Sustainability has also slowly begun to gain in importance in other parts of the world, especially Asia. This is important because 2018 was a milestone. For the first time in history, more than half of apparel and footwear sales were generated outside of Europe and North America. If we want to make the textile industry a greener one, we need to support sustainability, especially in emerging markets across Asia-Pacific, Latin America and other regions."

As we see this initiative grow globally, companies working on new garment recycling programs and textile reusability may have the chance to gain consumer favoritism as awareness and the demand for "green clothing" increases.

Disclosure: This industry article featuring GFTX a paid for service on Investorideas ( two thousand)

