Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (CSE: VYGR) (OTC PINK: VYGVF) (FSE: UCD2) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company, a crypto-asset broker, provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Voyager" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_mvk0zlaf/New-Listing-Voyager-Digital-Canada-Ltd-CSEVYGR

Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. The company's platform uses a dynamic router and customized algorithms to allow users to place and route trade orders to one or several different trading exchanges to efficiently buy or sell cryptocurrency assets. Although there are multiple cryptocurrency platforms in the North American market, Voyager will be the only one focused on routing and "best execution".

Revenue is generated from commissions charged on the execution of the transactions, based on the value of the transaction. Voyager allows United States-based retail customers across 49 states the ability to trade more than 20 different crypto-assets using its highly rated iPhone app.

The recently upgraded system now accepts Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Dash (DASH) and Ethos (ETHOS) deposits into the highly regarded Voyager Mobile App. With the addition of the new coins to its current support for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), Voyager now accepts deposits and withdrawals for a total of 7 different cryptocurrencies.

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO, stated: "This is just the beginning of Voyager's journey to provide the best in class cryptocurrency experience to consumers around the world. We are rapidly adding more functionality and opportunities for consumers to engage in the fast growing asset class and are excited about what we plan on delivering in the near future using the Ethos Bedrock infrastructure."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.investvoyager.com, call 212-547-8807 or email investor.relations@investvoyager.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community.

The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors. For more information please watch this video.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48075