Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Red Pine Exploration (TSXV: RPX) has announced the completion of 14 diamond drill holes at its Wawa gold project in Northern Ontario. Although assays are pending, gold visible to the naked eye was observed in both holes completed in the deeper extension of, and beyond the footprint of, the NI 43-101 Surluga Resource as well as in 4 drill holes in the Cooper Shear Zone.

Red Pine's Wawa gold project comprises a large, 6,519-hectare property located 2 kilometers outside the town of Wawa in the prolific gold mining area in Northern Ontario, home to several of Canada's largest current and past producing gold mines. The company currently has two NI 43-101 gold resources on the project, the Surluga with 205,000 ounces gold at 5.31 grams per tonne indicated and, 396,000 ounces gold at 5.22 grams per tonne inferred, and the Minto Mine South with 25,000 ounces of 7.5 grams per tonne gold indicated and 75,000 ounces of 6.6 grams per tonne gold inferred.

The drill program where visible gold was encountered in drill core from 2 holes at the Jubilee Shear Zone is still on-going, testing the deeper extensions of the shear zone which hosts the Surluga Deposit. Historic deep drill holes over a strike length of 350 meters in a southern extension of the Surluga deposit indicate that there's continuity in the structure and that gold mineralization exists 500 meters down-dip of the current resource boundary.

Red Pine's recent re-interpretation of surveys and the company's own short-wave infrared measurements in holes drilled by Red Pine also indicate that the structure remains favorable to host high-grade gold at depth.

Red Pine's current drilling at the Jubilee Shear Zone is planned at depths of 450 to 500 metres to confirm the deposit's down-dip extension beyond the current 350-meter resource boundary.

Parallel structures between the Jubilee and Hornblende Shear Zones were intersected with an additional two diamond drill holes to test a wide zone of gold mineralization that was discovered in 2018 where wide zones of quartz veining were intersected in the extension of hole SD-18-178 that assayed 0.4 grams per tonne gold over 73.8 meters, including 13 grams per tonne gold over 1.08 meters.

The Cooper Shear Zone target is located one kilometer east of the 43-101 Surluga resource and 2.8 kilometers northeast of the 43-101 Minto Mine South resource. This drill program, with assays pending, now shows the zone extending down dip over a strike length of 325 meters. The newly identified mineralized gold structures being drilled at the Cooper Deformation Corridor are similar geologically to the Minto Mine South Structure that hosts the Minto Mine South Deposit.

