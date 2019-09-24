Complete Tablet Solutions welcomes Michael Lee as VP of Operations

Former Verizon Leader will further position CTS to scale and support rapid sales growth

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Complete Tablet Solutions (CTS), a leading provider of comprehensive managed mobility solutions, is proud to welcome and introduce Michael Lee as Vice President of Operations. Lee brings extensive senior management experience in the wireless industry, most recently leading the channel sales operations and enablement team that focused on driving sales growth, retention and profitability through partner sales and programs at Verizon Wireless. He will be responsible for corporate strategy and strategic business development efforts that deliver revenue and maximize our valuable and high potential partnerships. His leadership will also provide enhancements to CTS' engineering and logistics operations teams.

"Michael's addition will ensure that CTS will continue to innovate and provide the same level of quality service as we grow and scale our business" said Dan Hurd, President of CTS. "This will ensure that CTS meets the needs of customers whether involving large scale enterprise deployments or the small business or project needs."

CTS is a dedicated Elite Verizon Value-Added Reseller. A 14-year veteran of Verizon, Lee was responsible for orchestrating the stakeholders across operations, marketing, product development, legal and finance to bring emerging programs and transformation of partner sales distribution for Verizon Business Group. He has a deep knowledge of the network ecosystem as it relates to mobility and its evolution from Digital CDMA to 5G. His unique chemistry of experience combines technical, operational, marketing and sales, serves as a key asset for the continued growth of CTS.

"CTS has all the right elements of a great company where I feel my experience fits to scale growth and capacity into unchartered success," said Lee. "I am deeply enthusiastic about the opportunity to show the world the range of capabilities[DH1] and solutions that we can deliver as we approach the proliferation of emerging technologies such as 5G networks and the wave of transformation it will bring."

About CTS

CTS is committed to helping their clients develop and execute mobility and connectivity strategies that drive productivity, deliver value, manage cost and mitigate risk. Key expertise includes Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Mobile Security and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), as well as device, Device as a Service and Lifecycle Management, network and mobility products and strategies. CTS is engaged in Government and Private sector business across a broad array of vertical disciplines. CTS maintains offices in Austin, TX and Long Beach, CA, with field offices located across the US. CTS supports a nationwide customer base. For more information, visit www.completetablet.com. Follow CTS on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/complete-tablet-solutions/.

