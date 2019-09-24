InstantCard: Utilities Verify Worker Training in Field with ID Card and Smartphone

Credential Verification Service boosts safety by letting supervisors view employee training records on a mobile device, ensuring that only credentialed utility workers do hazardous jobs

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Safety starts with making sure only well-trained workers do potentially hazardous jobs. Credential Verification Service (CVS), the easiest and fastest way to verify worker training in the field, is being adopted by more electric, gas, and cable utilities.

CVS provides each employee with a photo ID card stamped with a unique QR code. When the QR code is scanned with any smartphone or tablet, the employee's training records are displayed.

Utilities can easily record every training session and qualification the worker has completed. With the CVS mobile app, authorized trainers can automatically record attendees upon course completion. The trainer just scans the QR code on the ID card to update the employee's training records, which are stored securely in the cloud.

Utility companies are finding they have the same needs for credential verification as the construction industry, the earliest adopter of CVS, and more are using the service, said company president David Finkelstein.

Electrical subcontractors are among the biggest CVS users.

Like contractors, utilities also have workers in the field, Finkelstein said. Promoting worker and public safety is a major need for the power-generation industry.

"Strict regulatory standards for public utilities are spurring utility executives to seek innovative solutions," he said. "Unlike most other solutions, CVS doesn't require a big investment of time or money. It can be installed quickly and inexpensively."

Credential Verification Service is a service of InstantCard (https://instantcard.net), America's leading 100 percent cloud-based ID card service since 2007.

Sample utility worker ID card for verifying training

